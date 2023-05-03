Notable Wednesday Option Activity: TWLO, MET, MIR

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Twilio Inc (Symbol: TWLO), where a total of 15,269 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 46.7% of TWLO's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring October 20, 2023, with 2,214 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 221,400 underlying shares of TWLO. Below is a chart showing TWLO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:
MetLife Inc (Symbol: MET) options are showing a volume of 20,774 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46% of MET's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $72.50 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 3,001 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 300,100 underlying shares of MET. Below is a chart showing MET's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $72.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Mirion Technologies Inc (Symbol: MIR) options are showing a volume of 3,991 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 399,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.6% of MIR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 874,285 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring May 19, 2023, with 1,970 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 197,000 underlying shares of MIR. Below is a chart showing MIR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:
