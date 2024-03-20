Notable Wednesday Option Activity: TTD, CVNA, ASPN

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in The Trade Desk Inc (Symbol: TTD), where a total volume of 41,496 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 4.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 103% of TTD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring September 20, 2024 , with 2,869 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 286,900 underlying shares of TTD. Below is a chart showing TTD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

Carvana Co (Symbol: CVNA) saw options trading volume of 92,547 contracts, representing approximately 9.3 million underlying shares or approximately 101.5% of CVNA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring March 28, 2024, with 10,743 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of CVNA. Below is a chart showing CVNA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

And Aspen Aerogels Inc (Symbol: ASPN) saw options trading volume of 10,541 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 97.4% of ASPN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring August 16, 2024, with 3,004 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 300,400 underlying shares of ASPN. Below is a chart showing ASPN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

