Notable Wednesday Option Activity: TTD, CVNA, ASPN

Carvana Co (Symbol: CVNA) saw options trading volume of 92,547 contracts, representing approximately 9.3 million underlying shares or approximately 101.5% of CVNA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring March 28, 2024, with 10,743 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of CVNA. Below is a chart showing CVNA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:
And Aspen Aerogels Inc (Symbol: ASPN) saw options trading volume of 10,541 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 97.4% of ASPN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring August 16, 2024, with 3,004 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 300,400 underlying shares of ASPN. Below is a chart showing ASPN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:
