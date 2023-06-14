Notable Wednesday Option Activity: TSLA, FDX, CVS

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Tesla Inc (Symbol: TSLA), where a total of 1.4 million contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 136.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 93.8% of TSLA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 145.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $260 strike call option expiring June 16, 2023, with 113,715 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 11.4 million underlying shares of TSLA. Below is a chart showing TSLA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $260 strike highlighted in orange:

FedEx Corp (Symbol: FDX) saw options trading volume of 15,803 contracts, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares or approximately 92.4% of FDX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $235 strike call option expiring June 16, 2023, with 2,834 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 283,400 underlying shares of FDX. Below is a chart showing FDX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $235 strike highlighted in orange:

And CVS Health Corporation (Symbol: CVS) options are showing a volume of 62,886 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 79.9% of CVS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring July 21, 2023, with 4,681 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 468,100 underlying shares of CVS. Below is a chart showing CVS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

