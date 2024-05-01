Notable Wednesday Option Activity: TMDX, WRB, EXEL

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in TransMedics Group Inc (Symbol: TMDX), where a total of 5,340 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 534,000 underlying shares. That amounts to about 59% of TMDX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 904,810 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $125 strike call option expiring June 21, 2024 , with 508 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 50,800 underlying shares of TMDX. Below is a chart showing TMDX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:

Berkley Corp (Symbol: WRB) saw options trading volume of 8,856 contracts, representing approximately 885,600 underlying shares or approximately 58% of WRB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $75 strike put option expiring June 21, 2024, with 4,901 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 490,100 underlying shares of WRB. Below is a chart showing WRB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

And Exelixis Inc (Symbol: EXEL) options are showing a volume of 10,848 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 57.3% of EXEL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $24 strike call option expiring June 21, 2024, with 1,518 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 151,800 underlying shares of EXEL. Below is a chart showing EXEL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $24 strike highlighted in orange:

