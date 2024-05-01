News & Insights

Notable Wednesday Option Activity: TMDX, WRB, EXEL

May 01, 2024 — 03:21 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in TransMedics Group Inc (Symbol: TMDX), where a total of 5,340 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 534,000 underlying shares. That amounts to about 59% of TMDX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 904,810 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $125 strike call option expiring June 21, 2024, with 508 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 50,800 underlying shares of TMDX. Below is a chart showing TMDX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:

Berkley Corp (Symbol: WRB) saw options trading volume of 8,856 contracts, representing approximately 885,600 underlying shares or approximately 58% of WRB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $75 strike put option expiring June 21, 2024, with 4,901 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 490,100 underlying shares of WRB. Below is a chart showing WRB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

And Exelixis Inc (Symbol: EXEL) options are showing a volume of 10,848 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 57.3% of EXEL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $24 strike call option expiring June 21, 2024, with 1,518 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 151,800 underlying shares of EXEL. Below is a chart showing EXEL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $24 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for TMDX options, WRB options, or EXEL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
