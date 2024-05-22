News & Insights

Notable Wednesday Option Activity: TJX, AMD, GS

May 22, 2024 — 03:21 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in TJX Companies (Symbol: TJX), where a total volume of 35,925 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 66% of TJX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike put option expiring May 24, 2024, with 7,456 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 745,600 underlying shares of TJX. Below is a chart showing TJX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Symbol: AMD) saw options trading volume of 302,291 contracts, representing approximately 30.2 million underlying shares or approximately 65.5% of AMD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 46.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $170 strike call option expiring May 24, 2024, with 55,885 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 5.6 million underlying shares of AMD. Below is a chart showing AMD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:

And Goldman Sachs Group Inc (Symbol: GS) options are showing a volume of 13,410 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 62.7% of GS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $465 strike put option expiring May 24, 2024, with 1,246 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 124,600 underlying shares of GS. Below is a chart showing GS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $465 strike highlighted in orange:

