Notable Wednesday Option Activity: TJX, AMD, GS

Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Symbol: AMD) saw options trading volume of 302,291 contracts, representing approximately 30.2 million underlying shares or approximately 65.5% of AMD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 46.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $170 strike call option expiring May 24, 2024, with 55,885 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 5.6 million underlying shares of AMD. Below is a chart showing AMD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:
And Goldman Sachs Group Inc (Symbol: GS) options are showing a volume of 13,410 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 62.7% of GS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $465 strike put option expiring May 24, 2024, with 1,246 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 124,600 underlying shares of GS. Below is a chart showing GS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $465 strike highlighted in orange:
