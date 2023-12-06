Notable Wednesday Option Activity: TFC, JBHT, MO

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Truist Financial Corp (Symbol: TFC), where a total volume of 50,240 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 5.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 62.7% of TFC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $37.50 strike call option expiring February 16, 2024, with 20,034 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of TFC. Below is a chart showing TFC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $37.50 strike highlighted in orange:
J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (Symbol: JBHT) saw options trading volume of 3,559 contracts, representing approximately 355,900 underlying shares or approximately 58.3% of JBHT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 610,350 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $200 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 1,520 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 152,000 underlying shares of JBHT. Below is a chart showing JBHT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:
And Altria Group Inc (Symbol: MO) options are showing a volume of 44,944 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 56.2% of MO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40.50 strike put option expiring December 22, 2023, with 9,999 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 999,900 underlying shares of MO. Below is a chart showing MO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40.50 strike highlighted in orange:
