Notable Wednesday Option Activity: TDOC, DE, NET

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Teladoc Health Inc (Symbol: TDOC), where a total of 42,842 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 4.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 98.5% of TDOC's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $19.50 strike call option expiring December 01, 2023, with 18,773 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares of TDOC. Below is a chart showing TDOC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $19.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Deere & Co. (Symbol: DE) options are showing a volume of 16,441 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 93.3% of DE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $330 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 818 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 81,800 underlying shares of DE. Below is a chart showing DE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $330 strike highlighted in orange:

And CloudFlare Inc (Symbol: NET) saw options trading volume of 33,869 contracts, representing approximately 3.4 million underlying shares or approximately 75.9% of NET's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 4,825 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 482,500 underlying shares of NET. Below is a chart showing NET's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

