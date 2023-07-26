Notable Wednesday Option Activity: STX, CZR, ADP

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (Symbol: STX), where a total volume of 7,904 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 790,400 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 44.5% of STX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $49 strike put option expiring July 28, 2023, with 1,024 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 102,400 underlying shares of STX. Below is a chart showing STX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $49 strike highlighted in orange:
Caesars Entertainment Inc (Symbol: CZR) options are showing a volume of 11,077 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.5% of CZR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring September 15, 2023, with 3,023 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 302,300 underlying shares of CZR. Below is a chart showing CZR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:
And Automatic Data Processing Inc. (Symbol: ADP) options are showing a volume of 7,172 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 717,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.7% of ADP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $245 strike call option expiring July 28, 2023, with 645 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 64,500 underlying shares of ADP. Below is a chart showing ADP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $245 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for STX options, CZR options, or ADP options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
