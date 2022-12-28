Notable Wednesday Option Activity: STNG, EXPE, APO

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Scorpio Tankers Inc (Symbol: STNG), where a total volume of 4,968 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 496,800 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 44.6% of STNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 1,046 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 104,600 underlying shares of STNG. Below is a chart showing STNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

Expedia Group Inc (Symbol: EXPE) options are showing a volume of 10,834 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.3% of EXPE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $130 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 1,330 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 133,000 underlying shares of EXPE. Below is a chart showing EXPE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

And Apollo Global Management Inc (new (Symbol: APO) options are showing a volume of 10,295 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.4% of APO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike put option expiring February 17, 2023, with 7,195 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 719,500 underlying shares of APO. Below is a chart showing APO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

