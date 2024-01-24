Notable Wednesday Option Activity: SQ, AVAV, ANET

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Block Inc (Symbol: SQ), where a total of 57,084 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 5.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 62.8% of SQ's average daily trading volume over the past month of 9.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $65 strike put option expiring February 16, 2024, with 4,434 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 443,400 underlying shares of SQ. Below is a chart showing SQ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:
AeroVironment, Inc. (Symbol: AVAV) options are showing a volume of 1,184 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 118,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 62.6% of AVAV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 189,145 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $200 strike call option expiring March 15, 2024, with 785 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 78,500 underlying shares of AVAV. Below is a chart showing AVAV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:
And Arista Networks Inc (Symbol: ANET) saw options trading volume of 8,622 contracts, representing approximately 862,200 underlying shares or approximately 62% of ANET's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $270 strike call option expiring January 26, 2024, with 927 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 92,700 underlying shares of ANET. Below is a chart showing ANET's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $270 strike highlighted in orange:
