Notable Wednesday Option Activity: SPLK, XRX, ORCL

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Splunk Inc (Symbol: SPLK), where a total of 9,771 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 977,100 underlying shares. That amounts to about 50.1% of SPLK's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $140 strike put option expiring January 17, 2025, with 4,089 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 408,900 underlying shares of SPLK. Below is a chart showing SPLK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:
Xerox Holdings Corp (Symbol: XRX) options are showing a volume of 10,386 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.2% of XRX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10 strike put option expiring June 21, 2024, with 10,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of XRX. Below is a chart showing XRX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:
And Oracle Corp (Symbol: ORCL) saw options trading volume of 33,967 contracts, representing approximately 3.4 million underlying shares or approximately 46% of ORCL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $112 strike call option expiring November 10, 2023, with 2,702 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 270,200 underlying shares of ORCL. Below is a chart showing ORCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $112 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for SPLK options, XRX options, or ORCL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
