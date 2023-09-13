Notable Wednesday Option Activity: SMCI, TH, CBRE

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Super Micro Computer Inc (Symbol: SMCI), where a total of 26,557 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 80.3% of SMCI's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $277.50 strike call option expiring September 15, 2023, with 2,656 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 265,600 underlying shares of SMCI. Below is a chart showing SMCI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $277.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Target Hospitality Corp (Symbol: TH) options are showing a volume of 3,502 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 350,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 77.2% of TH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 453,650 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring October 20, 2023, with 1,235 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 123,500 underlying shares of TH. Below is a chart showing TH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

And CBRE Group Inc (Symbol: CBRE) saw options trading volume of 10,292 contracts, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares or approximately 77% of CBRE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike put option expiring September 15, 2023, with 2,973 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 297,300 underlying shares of CBRE. Below is a chart showing CBRE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

