SMCI

Notable Wednesday Option Activity: SMCI, TH, CBRE

September 13, 2023 — 03:24 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Super Micro Computer Inc (Symbol: SMCI), where a total of 26,557 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 80.3% of SMCI's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $277.50 strike call option expiring September 15, 2023, with 2,656 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 265,600 underlying shares of SMCI. Below is a chart showing SMCI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $277.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

Target Hospitality Corp (Symbol: TH) options are showing a volume of 3,502 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 350,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 77.2% of TH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 453,650 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring October 20, 2023, with 1,235 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 123,500 underlying shares of TH. Below is a chart showing TH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

And CBRE Group Inc (Symbol: CBRE) saw options trading volume of 10,292 contracts, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares or approximately 77% of CBRE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike put option expiring September 15, 2023, with 2,973 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 297,300 underlying shares of CBRE. Below is a chart showing CBRE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for SMCI options, TH options, or CBRE options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Stocks mentioned

SMCI
TH
CBRE

