Notable Wednesday Option Activity: SBUX, LSXMK, ENVX

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Starbucks Corp. (Symbol: SBUX), where a total of 96,245 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 9.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 126.2% of SBUX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 7.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $95 strike call option expiring November 17, 2023, with 12,357 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of SBUX. Below is a chart showing SBUX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:
Liberty Media Corp (Symbol: LSXMK) saw options trading volume of 10,468 contracts, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares or approximately 116.7% of LSXMK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 896,655 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike put option expiring November 17, 2023, with 2,618 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 261,800 underlying shares of LSXMK. Below is a chart showing LSXMK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:
And Enovix Corp (Symbol: ENVX) options are showing a volume of 50,414 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 116.7% of ENVX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $13 strike call option expiring November 17, 2023, with 10,255 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of ENVX. Below is a chart showing ENVX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $13 strike highlighted in orange:
