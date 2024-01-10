Notable Wednesday Option Activity: SAVE, SMCI, KBH

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Spirit Airlines Inc (Symbol: SAVE), where a total volume of 75,050 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 7.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 201.4% of SAVE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring July 19, 2024, with 5,234 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 523,400 underlying shares of SAVE. Below is a chart showing SAVE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

Super Micro Computer Inc (Symbol: SMCI) options are showing a volume of 55,817 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 178.4% of SMCI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $350 strike call option expiring January 12, 2024, with 3,777 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 377,700 underlying shares of SMCI. Below is a chart showing SMCI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $350 strike highlighted in orange:

And KB Home (Symbol: KBH) saw options trading volume of 15,381 contracts, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares or approximately 146.5% of KBH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike put option expiring January 12, 2024, with 1,867 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 186,700 underlying shares of KBH. Below is a chart showing KBH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for SAVE options, SMCI options, or KBH options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.