Notable Wednesday Option Activity: SAM, QCOM, ASLE

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Boston Beer Co Inc (Symbol: SAM), where a total volume of 1,042 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 104,200 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 91% of SAM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 114,450 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $340 strike put option expiring December 15, 2023, with 104 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 10,400 underlying shares of SAM. Below is a chart showing SAM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $340 strike highlighted in orange:
Qualcomm Inc (Symbol: QCOM) saw options trading volume of 88,347 contracts, representing approximately 8.8 million underlying shares or approximately 88.1% of QCOM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $104 strike call option expiring June 02, 2023, with 6,983 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 698,300 underlying shares of QCOM. Below is a chart showing QCOM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $104 strike highlighted in orange:
And AerSale Corp (Symbol: ASLE) saw options trading volume of 1,189 contracts, representing approximately 118,900 underlying shares or approximately 71% of ASLE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 167,365 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike call option expiring June 16, 2023, with 310 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 31,000 underlying shares of ASLE. Below is a chart showing ASLE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:
