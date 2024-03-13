Notable Wednesday Option Activity: S, ATMU, IRM

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc (Symbol: ATMU) saw options trading volume of 45,060 contracts, representing approximately 4.5 million underlying shares or approximately 107.7% of ATMU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $23.50 strike put option expiring March 15, 2024, with 6,380 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 638,000 underlying shares of ATMU. Below is a chart showing ATMU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $23.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Iron Mountain Inc (Symbol: IRM) options are showing a volume of 18,442 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 101.4% of IRM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring March 15, 2024, with 3,268 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 326,800 underlying shares of IRM. Below is a chart showing IRM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:
