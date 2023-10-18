Notable Wednesday Option Activity: RVMD, TFC, DGX

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Revolution Medicines Inc (Symbol: RVMD), where a total of 12,739 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 43.4% of RVMD's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike put option expiring November 17, 2023, with 6,140 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 614,000 underlying shares of RVMD. Below is a chart showing RVMD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

Truist Financial Corp (Symbol: TFC) options are showing a volume of 41,830 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43% of TFC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 20,118 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of TFC. Below is a chart showing TFC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

And Quest Diagnostics, Inc. (Symbol: DGX) options are showing a volume of 3,362 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 336,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.9% of DGX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 783,600 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $130 strike call option expiring November 17, 2023, with 1,814 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 181,400 underlying shares of DGX. Below is a chart showing DGX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

