Notable Wednesday Option Activity: RPD, BCO, TH

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Rapid7 Inc (Symbol: RPD), where a total of 5,321 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 532,100 underlying shares. That amounts to about 86.8% of RPD's average daily trading volume over the past month of 612,730 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring November 17, 2023, with 1,273 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 127,300 underlying shares of RPD. Below is a chart showing RPD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

Brinks Co (Symbol: BCO) saw options trading volume of 1,609 contracts, representing approximately 160,900 underlying shares or approximately 80.2% of BCO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 200,610 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike put option expiring October 20, 2023, with 551 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 55,100 underlying shares of BCO. Below is a chart showing BCO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

And Target Hospitality Corp (Symbol: TH) options are showing a volume of 5,040 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 504,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 79.8% of TH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 631,800 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $19 strike call option expiring November 17, 2023, with 2,134 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 213,400 underlying shares of TH. Below is a chart showing TH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $19 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for RPD options, BCO options, or TH options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

