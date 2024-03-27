Notable Wednesday Option Activity: ROKU, KSS, SNOW

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Roku Inc (Symbol: ROKU), where a total of 20,590 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 45.4% of ROKU's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $66 strike call option expiring March 28, 2024 , with 882 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 88,200 underlying shares of ROKU. Below is a chart showing ROKU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $66 strike highlighted in orange:

Kohl's Corp. (Symbol: KSS) saw options trading volume of 27,123 contracts, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares or approximately 43.7% of KSS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25.50 strike put option expiring April 05, 2024, with 3,534 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 353,400 underlying shares of KSS. Below is a chart showing KSS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Snowflake Inc (Symbol: SNOW) saw options trading volume of 47,133 contracts, representing approximately 4.7 million underlying shares or approximately 43.1% of SNOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $165 strike call option expiring April 05, 2024, with 6,570 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 657,000 underlying shares of SNOW. Below is a chart showing SNOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $165 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for ROKU options, KSS options, or SNOW options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

