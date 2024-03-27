News & Insights

Markets
ROKU

Notable Wednesday Option Activity: ROKU, KSS, SNOW

March 27, 2024 — 03:25 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Roku Inc (Symbol: ROKU), where a total of 20,590 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 45.4% of ROKU's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $66 strike call option expiring March 28, 2024, with 882 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 88,200 underlying shares of ROKU. Below is a chart showing ROKU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $66 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

Kohl's Corp. (Symbol: KSS) saw options trading volume of 27,123 contracts, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares or approximately 43.7% of KSS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25.50 strike put option expiring April 05, 2024, with 3,534 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 353,400 underlying shares of KSS. Below is a chart showing KSS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And Snowflake Inc (Symbol: SNOW) saw options trading volume of 47,133 contracts, representing approximately 4.7 million underlying shares or approximately 43.1% of SNOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $165 strike call option expiring April 05, 2024, with 6,570 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 657,000 underlying shares of SNOW. Below is a chart showing SNOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $165 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for ROKU options, KSS options, or SNOW options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Institutional Holders of CFSB
 FCSC Videos
 Funds Holding OBOR

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ROKU
KSS
SNOW

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.