Notable Wednesday Option Activity: ROKU, KSS, SNOW

Kohl's Corp. (Symbol: KSS) saw options trading volume of 27,123 contracts, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares or approximately 43.7% of KSS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25.50 strike put option expiring April 05, 2024, with 3,534 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 353,400 underlying shares of KSS. Below is a chart showing KSS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Snowflake Inc (Symbol: SNOW) saw options trading volume of 47,133 contracts, representing approximately 4.7 million underlying shares or approximately 43.1% of SNOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $165 strike call option expiring April 05, 2024, with 6,570 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 657,000 underlying shares of SNOW. Below is a chart showing SNOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $165 strike highlighted in orange:
