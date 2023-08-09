Notable Wednesday Option Activity: RILY, BMBL, LYFT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in B. Riley Financial Inc (Symbol: RILY), where a total of 4,589 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 458,900 underlying shares. That amounts to about 131.7% of RILY's average daily trading volume over the past month of 348,485 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike put option expiring September 15, 2023, with 2,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,000 underlying shares of RILY. Below is a chart showing RILY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:
Bumble Inc (Symbol: BMBL) saw options trading volume of 29,056 contracts, representing approximately 2.9 million underlying shares or approximately 127.1% of BMBL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $12.50 strike put option expiring October 20, 2023, with 20,403 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of BMBL. Below is a chart showing BMBL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Lyft Inc (Symbol: LYFT) options are showing a volume of 179,074 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 17.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 120.3% of LYFT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 14.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $11.50 strike call option expiring August 11, 2023, with 20,937 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares of LYFT. Below is a chart showing LYFT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $11.50 strike highlighted in orange:
