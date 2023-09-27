Notable Wednesday Option Activity: RGLD, BALL, WDAY

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Royal Gold Inc (Symbol: RGLD), where a total volume of 2,099 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 209,900 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 65.5% of RGLD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 320,375 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $105 strike put option expiring October 20, 2023, with 1,095 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 109,500 underlying shares of RGLD. Below is a chart showing RGLD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:

Ball Corp (Symbol: BALL) saw options trading volume of 10,546 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 64.2% of BALL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $62.50 strike put option expiring November 17, 2023, with 5,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 500,000 underlying shares of BALL. Below is a chart showing BALL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $62.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Workday Inc (Symbol: WDAY) saw options trading volume of 8,837 contracts, representing approximately 883,700 underlying shares or approximately 64.2% of WDAY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $230 strike put option expiring September 29, 2023, with 2,095 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 209,500 underlying shares of WDAY. Below is a chart showing WDAY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $230 strike highlighted in orange:

