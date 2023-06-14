Notable Wednesday Option Activity: REPL, LEN, ALGN

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Replimune Group Inc (Symbol: REPL), where a total of 4,174 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 417,400 underlying shares. That amounts to about 60.7% of REPL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 687,770 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $22.50 strike put option expiring October 20, 2023, with 3,247 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 324,700 underlying shares of REPL. Below is a chart showing REPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Lennar Corp (Symbol: LEN) options are showing a volume of 15,285 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 60.5% of LEN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $115 strike call option expiring January 17, 2025, with 711 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 71,100 underlying shares of LEN. Below is a chart showing LEN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:

And Align Technology Inc (Symbol: ALGN) saw options trading volume of 3,817 contracts, representing approximately 381,700 underlying shares or approximately 56.2% of ALGN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 679,770 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $370 strike call option expiring July 21, 2023, with 1,264 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 126,400 underlying shares of ALGN. Below is a chart showing ALGN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $370 strike highlighted in orange:

