RCKT

Notable Wednesday Option Activity: RCKT, MDGL, CYTK

September 13, 2023 — 03:24 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: RCKT), where a total volume of 17,399 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 386.3% of RCKT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 450,450 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 5,110 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 511,000 underlying shares of RCKT. Below is a chart showing RCKT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: MDGL) options are showing a volume of 6,604 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 660,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 269.1% of MDGL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 245,370 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $280 strike call option expiring October 20, 2023, with 4,012 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 401,200 underlying shares of MDGL. Below is a chart showing MDGL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $280 strike highlighted in orange:

And Cytokinetics Inc (Symbol: CYTK) saw options trading volume of 11,565 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 185.8% of CYTK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 622,370 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 6,118 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 611,800 underlying shares of CYTK. Below is a chart showing CYTK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for RCKT options, MDGL options, or CYTK options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

