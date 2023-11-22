Notable Wednesday Option Activity: PVH, HD, Z

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in PVH Corp (Symbol: PVH), where a total volume of 4,720 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 472,000 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 58.5% of PVH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 806,285 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $85 strike put option expiring December 15, 2023, with 1,815 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 181,500 underlying shares of PVH. Below is a chart showing PVH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:
Home Depot Inc (Symbol: HD) options are showing a volume of 19,772 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 57.3% of HD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $310 strike call option expiring November 24, 2023, with 2,058 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 205,800 underlying shares of HD. Below is a chart showing HD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $310 strike highlighted in orange:
And Zillow Group Inc (Symbol: Z) saw options trading volume of 25,918 contracts, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares or approximately 56.6% of Z's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike put option expiring December 15, 2023, with 13,836 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of Z. Below is a chart showing Z's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for PVH options, HD options, or Z options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
