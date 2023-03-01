Notable Wednesday Option Activity: PTEN, COST, AZO

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (Symbol: PTEN), where a total of 67,925 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 6.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 171.1% of PTEN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $12 strike put option expiring March 17, 2023, with 33,837 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.4 million underlying shares of PTEN. Below is a chart showing PTEN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12 strike highlighted in orange:
Costco Wholesale Corp (Symbol: COST) saw options trading volume of 26,735 contracts, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares or approximately 159.4% of COST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $500 strike call option expiring March 03, 2023, with 1,968 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 196,800 underlying shares of COST. Below is a chart showing COST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $500 strike highlighted in orange:
And AutoZone, Inc. (Symbol: AZO) options are showing a volume of 2,225 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 222,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 136% of AZO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 163,630 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $2400 strike put option expiring March 03, 2023, with 88 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 8,800 underlying shares of AZO. Below is a chart showing AZO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2400 strike highlighted in orange:
