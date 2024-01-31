Notable Wednesday Option Activity: PTC, VFC, YUM

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in PTC Inc (Symbol: PTC), where a total of 5,364 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 536,400 underlying shares. That amounts to about 64.9% of PTC's average daily trading volume over the past month of 825,960 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $170 strike put option expiring February 16, 2024, with 1,065 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 106,500 underlying shares of PTC. Below is a chart showing PTC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:

VF Corp. (Symbol: VFC) saw options trading volume of 42,261 contracts, representing approximately 4.2 million underlying shares or approximately 64% of VFC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $16 strike put option expiring February 16, 2024, with 12,478 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of VFC. Below is a chart showing VFC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $16 strike highlighted in orange:

And Yum! Brands Inc (Symbol: YUM) options are showing a volume of 9,642 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 964,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 63.8% of YUM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring January 17, 2025, with 9,202 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 920,200 underlying shares of YUM. Below is a chart showing YUM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

