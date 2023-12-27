News & Insights

Markets
PEP

Notable Wednesday Option Activity: PEP, HOOD, SOFI

December 27, 2023 — 03:24 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in PepsiCo Inc (Symbol: PEP), where a total volume of 44,743 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 4.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 78.7% of PEP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $180 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 18,470 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares of PEP. Below is a chart showing PEP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

Robinhood Markets Inc (Symbol: HOOD) saw options trading volume of 153,439 contracts, representing approximately 15.3 million underlying shares or approximately 72.8% of HOOD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 21.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $13 strike call option expiring December 29, 2023, with 13,240 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of HOOD. Below is a chart showing HOOD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $13 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

And SoFi Technologies Inc (Symbol: SOFI) options are showing a volume of 301,541 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 30.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 64.9% of SOFI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 46.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring December 29, 2023, with 23,017 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares of SOFI. Below is a chart showing SOFI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for PEP options, HOOD options, or SOFI options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 BDCs Hedge Funds Are Buying
 CXDO Dividend History
 GHM Options Chain

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

PEP
HOOD
SOFI

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.