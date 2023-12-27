Notable Wednesday Option Activity: PEP, HOOD, SOFI

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in PepsiCo Inc (Symbol: PEP), where a total volume of 44,743 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 4.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 78.7% of PEP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $180 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 18,470 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares of PEP. Below is a chart showing PEP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:

Robinhood Markets Inc (Symbol: HOOD) saw options trading volume of 153,439 contracts, representing approximately 15.3 million underlying shares or approximately 72.8% of HOOD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 21.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $13 strike call option expiring December 29, 2023, with 13,240 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of HOOD. Below is a chart showing HOOD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $13 strike highlighted in orange:

And SoFi Technologies Inc (Symbol: SOFI) options are showing a volume of 301,541 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 30.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 64.9% of SOFI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 46.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring December 29, 2023, with 23,017 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares of SOFI. Below is a chart showing SOFI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

