Notable Wednesday Option Activity: PAYC, HD, MCK

February 07, 2024 — 02:40 pm EST

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Paycom Software Inc (Symbol: PAYC), where a total volume of 4,760 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 476,000 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 57.9% of PAYC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 822,540 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $240 strike call option expiring February 16, 2024, with 504 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 50,400 underlying shares of PAYC. Below is a chart showing PAYC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $240 strike highlighted in orange:

Home Depot Inc (Symbol: HD) saw options trading volume of 17,145 contracts, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares or approximately 56.3% of HD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $365 strike call option expiring February 09, 2024, with 3,285 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 328,500 underlying shares of HD. Below is a chart showing HD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $365 strike highlighted in orange:

And McKesson Corp (Symbol: MCK) saw options trading volume of 3,246 contracts, representing approximately 324,600 underlying shares or approximately 48.2% of MCK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 673,880 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $530 strike call option expiring March 15, 2024, with 620 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 62,000 underlying shares of MCK. Below is a chart showing MCK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $530 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for PAYC options, HD options, or MCK options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

