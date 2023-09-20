Notable Wednesday Option Activity: PAYC, AN, CPRI

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Paycom Software Inc (Symbol: PAYC), where a total volume of 1,907 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 190,700 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 47.4% of PAYC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 402,500 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $420 strike call option expiring January 17, 2025, with 185 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 18,500 underlying shares of PAYC. Below is a chart showing PAYC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $420 strike highlighted in orange:

AutoNation, Inc. (Symbol: AN) options are showing a volume of 2,487 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 248,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47% of AN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 529,395 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $150 strike put option expiring November 17, 2023, with 1,600 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 160,000 underlying shares of AN. Below is a chart showing AN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

And Capri Holdings Ltd (Symbol: CPRI) saw options trading volume of 10,519 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 45.4% of CPRI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 4,218 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 421,800 underlying shares of CPRI. Below is a chart showing CPRI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for PAYC options, AN options, or CPRI options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.