Notable Wednesday Option Activity: PARA, Z, DM

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Paramount Global (Symbol: PARA), where a total of 67,968 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 6.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 74.3% of PARA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 9.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $24 strike call option expiring May 05, 2023, with 14,454 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of PARA. Below is a chart showing PARA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $24 strike highlighted in orange:

Zillow Group Inc (Symbol: Z) saw options trading volume of 14,908 contracts, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares or approximately 74.3% of Z's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring June 16, 2023, with 1,522 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 152,200 underlying shares of Z. Below is a chart showing Z's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

And Desktop Metal Inc (Symbol: DM) saw options trading volume of 15,415 contracts, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares or approximately 70.1% of DM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $2 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 6,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 600,000 underlying shares of DM. Below is a chart showing DM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for PARA options, Z options, or DM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

