Notable Wednesday Option Activity: PANW, TGT, MDGL

March 13, 2024 — 03:25 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Palo Alto Networks, Inc (Symbol: PANW), where a total of 83,720 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 8.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 74.2% of PANW's average daily trading volume over the past month of 11.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $290 strike call option expiring March 15, 2024, with 4,041 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 404,100 underlying shares of PANW. Below is a chart showing PANW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $290 strike highlighted in orange:

Target Corp (Symbol: TGT) saw options trading volume of 34,394 contracts, representing approximately 3.4 million underlying shares or approximately 71.5% of TGT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $167.50 strike call option expiring March 15, 2024, with 4,118 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 411,800 underlying shares of TGT. Below is a chart showing TGT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $167.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: MDGL) options are showing a volume of 3,670 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 367,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 71% of MDGL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 516,970 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $200 strike put option expiring March 15, 2024, with 696 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 69,600 underlying shares of MDGL. Below is a chart showing MDGL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:



BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information.
