Notable Wednesday Option Activity: PANW, TGT, MDGL

Target Corp (Symbol: TGT) saw options trading volume of 34,394 contracts, representing approximately 3.4 million underlying shares or approximately 71.5% of TGT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $167.50 strike call option expiring March 15, 2024, with 4,118 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 411,800 underlying shares of TGT. Below is a chart showing TGT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $167.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: MDGL) options are showing a volume of 3,670 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 367,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 71% of MDGL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 516,970 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $200 strike put option expiring March 15, 2024, with 696 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 69,600 underlying shares of MDGL. Below is a chart showing MDGL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:
