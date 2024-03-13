News & Insights

Markets
OZK

Notable Wednesday Option Activity: OZK, HD, CAL

March 13, 2024 — 03:25 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Bank OZK (Symbol: OZK), where a total of 6,879 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 687,900 underlying shares. That amounts to about 59.1% of OZK's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $41 strike put option expiring March 28, 2024, with 2,453 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 245,300 underlying shares of OZK. Below is a chart showing OZK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $41 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

Home Depot Inc (Symbol: HD) options are showing a volume of 16,387 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 54.1% of HD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $225 strike put option expiring September 20, 2024, with 2,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,000 underlying shares of HD. Below is a chart showing HD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $225 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And Caleres Inc (Symbol: CAL) saw options trading volume of 2,003 contracts, representing approximately 200,300 underlying shares or approximately 52.9% of CAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 378,370 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $32.50 strike call option expiring May 17, 2024, with 800 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 80,000 underlying shares of CAL. Below is a chart showing CAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $32.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for OZK options, HD options, or CAL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 UPLD Average Annual Return
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding SMAR
 APRI shares outstanding history

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

OZK
HD
CAL

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.