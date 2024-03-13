Notable Wednesday Option Activity: OZK, HD, CAL

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Bank OZK (Symbol: OZK), where a total of 6,879 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 687,900 underlying shares. That amounts to about 59.1% of OZK's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $41 strike put option expiring March 28, 2024 , with 2,453 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 245,300 underlying shares of OZK. Below is a chart showing OZK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $41 strike highlighted in orange:

Home Depot Inc (Symbol: HD) options are showing a volume of 16,387 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 54.1% of HD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $225 strike put option expiring September 20, 2024, with 2,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,000 underlying shares of HD. Below is a chart showing HD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $225 strike highlighted in orange:

And Caleres Inc (Symbol: CAL) saw options trading volume of 2,003 contracts, representing approximately 200,300 underlying shares or approximately 52.9% of CAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 378,370 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $32.50 strike call option expiring May 17, 2024, with 800 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 80,000 underlying shares of CAL. Below is a chart showing CAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $32.50 strike highlighted in orange:

