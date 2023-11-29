Notable Wednesday Option Activity: OXY, RIVN, MCD

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Occidental Petroleum Corp (Symbol: OXY), where a total volume of 42,924 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 4.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 54.3% of OXY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike put option expiring December 01, 2023, with 6,475 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 647,500 underlying shares of OXY. Below is a chart showing OXY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:
Rivian Automotive Inc (Symbol: RIVN) options are showing a volume of 218,291 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 21.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 54.1% of RIVN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 40.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $19 strike call option expiring December 01, 2023, with 43,905 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.4 million underlying shares of RIVN. Below is a chart showing RIVN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $19 strike highlighted in orange:
And McDonald's Corp (Symbol: MCD) saw options trading volume of 15,391 contracts, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares or approximately 53.6% of MCD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $320 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 1,328 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 132,800 underlying shares of MCD. Below is a chart showing MCD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $320 strike highlighted in orange:
