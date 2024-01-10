Notable Wednesday Option Activity: ORCL, BMY, TGT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Oracle Corp (Symbol: ORCL), where a total volume of 88,558 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 8.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 64.1% of ORCL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 13.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 9,311 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 931,100 underlying shares of ORCL. Below is a chart showing ORCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:
Bristol Myers Squibb Co. (Symbol: BMY) saw options trading volume of 104,485 contracts, representing approximately 10.4 million underlying shares or approximately 63% of BMY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 16.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $57.50 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 15,407 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of BMY. Below is a chart showing BMY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $57.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Target Corp (Symbol: TGT) options are showing a volume of 21,056 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 60.6% of TGT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $140 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 2,678 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 267,800 underlying shares of TGT. Below is a chart showing TGT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for ORCL options, BMY options, or TGT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: QI Historical Stock Prices
Institutional Holders of MUSQ
SPFR market cap history
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.