Notable Wednesday Option Activity: ORCL, BMY, TGT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Oracle Corp (Symbol: ORCL), where a total volume of 88,558 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 8.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 64.1% of ORCL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 13.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 9,311 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 931,100 underlying shares of ORCL. Below is a chart showing ORCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

Bristol Myers Squibb Co. (Symbol: BMY) saw options trading volume of 104,485 contracts, representing approximately 10.4 million underlying shares or approximately 63% of BMY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 16.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $57.50 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 15,407 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of BMY. Below is a chart showing BMY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $57.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Target Corp (Symbol: TGT) options are showing a volume of 21,056 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 60.6% of TGT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $140 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 2,678 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 267,800 underlying shares of TGT. Below is a chart showing TGT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for ORCL options, BMY options, or TGT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

