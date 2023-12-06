News & Insights

Markets
ODFL

Notable Wednesday Option Activity: ODFL, AXP, QCOM

December 06, 2023 — 03:29 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (Symbol: ODFL), where a total of 3,067 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 306,700 underlying shares. That amounts to about 49.9% of ODFL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 614,305 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $360 strike put option expiring December 15, 2023, with 522 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 52,200 underlying shares of ODFL. Below is a chart showing ODFL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $360 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

American Express Co. (Symbol: AXP) saw options trading volume of 13,820 contracts, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares or approximately 49% of AXP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $138 strike call option expiring December 15, 2023, with 1,859 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 185,900 underlying shares of AXP. Below is a chart showing AXP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $138 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

And Qualcomm Inc (Symbol: QCOM) saw options trading volume of 43,162 contracts, representing approximately 4.3 million underlying shares or approximately 48.9% of QCOM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $135 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 5,357 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 535,700 underlying shares of QCOM. Below is a chart showing QCOM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for ODFL options, AXP options, or QCOM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Top Stocks Held By Ken Griffin
 SAR shares outstanding history
 Institutional Holders of KOL

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ODFL
AXP
QCOM

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.