Notable Wednesday Option Activity: ODFL, AXP, QCOM

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (Symbol: ODFL), where a total of 3,067 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 306,700 underlying shares. That amounts to about 49.9% of ODFL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 614,305 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $360 strike put option expiring December 15, 2023, with 522 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 52,200 underlying shares of ODFL. Below is a chart showing ODFL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $360 strike highlighted in orange:
American Express Co. (Symbol: AXP) saw options trading volume of 13,820 contracts, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares or approximately 49% of AXP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $138 strike call option expiring December 15, 2023, with 1,859 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 185,900 underlying shares of AXP. Below is a chart showing AXP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $138 strike highlighted in orange:
And Qualcomm Inc (Symbol: QCOM) saw options trading volume of 43,162 contracts, representing approximately 4.3 million underlying shares or approximately 48.9% of QCOM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $135 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 5,357 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 535,700 underlying shares of QCOM. Below is a chart showing QCOM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for ODFL options, AXP options, or QCOM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
