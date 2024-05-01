News & Insights

Notable Wednesday Option Activity: NVDA, AMZN, CMG

May 01, 2024 — 01:43 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in NVIDIA Corp (Symbol: NVDA), where a total of 1.0 million contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 100.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 219.4% of NVDA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 45.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $800 strike put option expiring May 03, 2024, with 39,987 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.0 million underlying shares of NVDA. Below is a chart showing NVDA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $800 strike highlighted in orange:

Amazon.com Inc (Symbol: AMZN) saw options trading volume of 849,378 contracts, representing approximately 84.9 million underlying shares or approximately 198.8% of AMZN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 42.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $180 strike call option expiring May 03, 2024, with 47,382 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.7 million underlying shares of AMZN. Below is a chart showing AMZN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:

And Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (Symbol: CMG) options are showing a volume of 2,977 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 297,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 107.4% of CMG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 277,235 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $3300 strike call option expiring May 03, 2024, with 104 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 10,400 underlying shares of CMG. Below is a chart showing CMG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $3300 strike highlighted in orange:

