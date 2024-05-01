Notable Wednesday Option Activity: NVDA, AMZN, CMG

Amazon.com Inc (Symbol: AMZN) saw options trading volume of 849,378 contracts, representing approximately 84.9 million underlying shares or approximately 198.8% of AMZN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 42.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $180 strike call option expiring May 03, 2024, with 47,382 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.7 million underlying shares of AMZN. Below is a chart showing AMZN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:
And Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (Symbol: CMG) options are showing a volume of 2,977 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 297,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 107.4% of CMG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 277,235 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $3300 strike call option expiring May 03, 2024, with 104 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 10,400 underlying shares of CMG. Below is a chart showing CMG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $3300 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for NVDA options, AMZN options, or CMG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Cheap Energy Shares
Institutional Holders of POLY
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding KFW
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.