Notable Wednesday Option Activity: NUVL, FN, EQT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Nuvalent Inc (Symbol: NUVL), where a total of 2,129 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 212,900 underlying shares. That amounts to about 41.3% of NUVL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 515,320 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring October 20, 2023, with 1,089 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 108,900 underlying shares of NUVL. Below is a chart showing NUVL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:
Fabrinet (Symbol: FN) options are showing a volume of 1,404 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 140,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41% of FN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 342,730 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $170 strike call option expiring October 20, 2023, with 555 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 55,500 underlying shares of FN. Below is a chart showing FN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:
And EQT Corp (Symbol: EQT) options are showing a volume of 21,735 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.4% of EQT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $41 strike call option expiring October 27, 2023, with 9,591 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 959,100 underlying shares of EQT. Below is a chart showing EQT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $41 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for NUVL options, FN options, or EQT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
