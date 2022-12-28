Notable Wednesday Option Activity: NUE, DAL, CSTM

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Nucor Corp. (Symbol: NUE), where a total of 12,482 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 62.3% of NUE's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $129 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 1,636 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 163,600 underlying shares of NUE. Below is a chart showing NUE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $129 strike highlighted in orange:
Delta Air Lines Inc (Symbol: DAL) options are showing a volume of 57,186 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 61.1% of DAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $37 strike call option expiring February 17, 2023, with 10,160 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of DAL. Below is a chart showing DAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $37 strike highlighted in orange:
And Constellium SE (Symbol: CSTM) saw options trading volume of 5,149 contracts, representing approximately 514,900 underlying shares or approximately 58.2% of CSTM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 884,860 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $12 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 2,500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 250,000 underlying shares of CSTM. Below is a chart showing CSTM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12 strike highlighted in orange:
