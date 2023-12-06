Notable Wednesday Option Activity: NFLX, C, ULTA

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Netflix Inc (Symbol: NFLX), where a total volume of 67,569 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 6.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 197.1% of NFLX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $460 strike call option expiring December 08, 2023, with 4,762 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 476,200 underlying shares of NFLX. Below is a chart showing NFLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $460 strike highlighted in orange:
Citigroup Inc (Symbol: C) saw options trading volume of 290,299 contracts, representing approximately 29.0 million underlying shares or approximately 186.2% of C's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 15.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $51 strike call option expiring December 15, 2023, with 52,011 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 5.2 million underlying shares of C. Below is a chart showing C's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $51 strike highlighted in orange:
And Ulta Beauty Inc (Symbol: ULTA) options are showing a volume of 16,043 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 170.5% of ULTA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 941,010 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $500 strike call option expiring December 08, 2023, with 2,233 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 223,300 underlying shares of ULTA. Below is a chart showing ULTA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $500 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for NFLX options, C options, or ULTA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding SCHK
AVAV Earnings Surprises
Funds Holding MTB
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.