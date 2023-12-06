Notable Wednesday Option Activity: NFLX, C, ULTA

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Netflix Inc (Symbol: NFLX), where a total volume of 67,569 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 6.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 197.1% of NFLX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $460 strike call option expiring December 08, 2023, with 4,762 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 476,200 underlying shares of NFLX. Below is a chart showing NFLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $460 strike highlighted in orange:

Citigroup Inc (Symbol: C) saw options trading volume of 290,299 contracts, representing approximately 29.0 million underlying shares or approximately 186.2% of C's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 15.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $51 strike call option expiring December 15, 2023, with 52,011 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 5.2 million underlying shares of C. Below is a chart showing C's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $51 strike highlighted in orange:

And Ulta Beauty Inc (Symbol: ULTA) options are showing a volume of 16,043 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 170.5% of ULTA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 941,010 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $500 strike call option expiring December 08, 2023, with 2,233 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 223,300 underlying shares of ULTA. Below is a chart showing ULTA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $500 strike highlighted in orange:

