Notable Wednesday Option Activity: NEE, RH, PSTG

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in NextEra Energy Inc (Symbol: NEE), where a total volume of 59,629 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 6.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 51.2% of NEE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $77.50 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 11,128 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of NEE. Below is a chart showing NEE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $77.50 strike highlighted in orange:

RH (Symbol: RH) saw options trading volume of 3,207 contracts, representing approximately 320,700 underlying shares or approximately 50.3% of RH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 637,690 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $232.50 strike put option expiring December 08, 2023, with 159 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 15,900 underlying shares of RH. Below is a chart showing RH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $232.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And PURE Storage Inc (Symbol: PSTG) saw options trading volume of 11,394 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 49.9% of PSTG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 1,353 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 135,300 underlying shares of PSTG. Below is a chart showing PSTG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

