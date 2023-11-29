News & Insights

Markets
NEE

Notable Wednesday Option Activity: NEE, RH, PSTG

November 29, 2023 — 03:26 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in NextEra Energy Inc (Symbol: NEE), where a total volume of 59,629 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 6.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 51.2% of NEE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $77.50 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 11,128 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of NEE. Below is a chart showing NEE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $77.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

RH (Symbol: RH) saw options trading volume of 3,207 contracts, representing approximately 320,700 underlying shares or approximately 50.3% of RH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 637,690 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $232.50 strike put option expiring December 08, 2023, with 159 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 15,900 underlying shares of RH. Below is a chart showing RH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $232.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

And PURE Storage Inc (Symbol: PSTG) saw options trading volume of 11,394 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 49.9% of PSTG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 1,353 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 135,300 underlying shares of PSTG. Below is a chart showing PSTG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for NEE options, RH options, or PSTG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Institutional Holders of Brown-Forman
 Funds Holding BYD
 HTBX Options Chain

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

NEE
RH
PSTG

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.