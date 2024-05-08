Notable Wednesday Option Activity: MTCH, HOOD, COST

Robinhood Markets Inc (Symbol: HOOD) options are showing a volume of 172,974 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 17.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 178% of HOOD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $18 strike call option expiring May 10, 2024, with 9,015 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 901,500 underlying shares of HOOD. Below is a chart showing HOOD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $18 strike highlighted in orange:
And Costco Wholesale Corp (Symbol: COST) saw options trading volume of 29,759 contracts, representing approximately 3.0 million underlying shares or approximately 176.6% of COST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $765 strike put option expiring May 10, 2024, with 1,482 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 148,200 underlying shares of COST. Below is a chart showing COST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $765 strike highlighted in orange:
