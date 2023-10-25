Notable Wednesday Option Activity: MSTR, HLT, MCO

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in MicroStrategy Inc. (Symbol: MSTR), where a total volume of 31,449 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 470.1% of MSTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 668,995 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $400 strike put option expiring October 27, 2023, with 1,262 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 126,200 underlying shares of MSTR. Below is a chart showing MSTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $400 strike highlighted in orange:

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc (Symbol: HLT) saw options trading volume of 43,488 contracts, representing approximately 4.3 million underlying shares or approximately 244.7% of HLT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $130 strike call option expiring April 19, 2024, with 21,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares of HLT. Below is a chart showing HLT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

And Moody's Corp. (Symbol: MCO) saw options trading volume of 14,169 contracts, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares or approximately 202.1% of MCO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 700,985 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $350 strike call option expiring November 17, 2023, with 11,554 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of MCO. Below is a chart showing MCO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $350 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for MSTR options, HLT options, or MCO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.