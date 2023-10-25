Notable Wednesday Option Activity: MSTR, HLT, MCO

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in MicroStrategy Inc. (Symbol: MSTR), where a total volume of 31,449 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 470.1% of MSTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 668,995 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $400 strike put option expiring October 27, 2023, with 1,262 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 126,200 underlying shares of MSTR. Below is a chart showing MSTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $400 strike highlighted in orange:
Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc (Symbol: HLT) saw options trading volume of 43,488 contracts, representing approximately 4.3 million underlying shares or approximately 244.7% of HLT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $130 strike call option expiring April 19, 2024, with 21,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares of HLT. Below is a chart showing HLT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:
And Moody's Corp. (Symbol: MCO) saw options trading volume of 14,169 contracts, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares or approximately 202.1% of MCO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 700,985 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $350 strike call option expiring November 17, 2023, with 11,554 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of MCO. Below is a chart showing MCO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $350 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for MSTR options, HLT options, or MCO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: Historical Stock Price
VIOT Stock Predictions
TRE Split History
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.