Notable Wednesday Option Activity: MS, ARES, AMD

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Morgan Stanley (Symbol: MS), where a total of 29,207 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 48.4% of MS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 6.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 3,501 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 350,100 underlying shares of MS. Below is a chart showing MS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

Ares Management Corp (Symbol: ARES) options are showing a volume of 5,990 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 599,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.4% of ARES's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 2,002 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,200 underlying shares of ARES. Below is a chart showing ARES's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

And Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Symbol: AMD) saw options trading volume of 384,525 contracts, representing approximately 38.5 million underlying shares or approximately 48.3% of AMD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 79.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring December 02, 2022, with 27,368 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares of AMD. Below is a chart showing AMD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

