Notable Wednesday Option Activity: MRVL, WFC, DO

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Marvell Technology Inc (Symbol: MRVL), where a total of 70,447 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 7.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 45.7% of MRVL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 15.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $59 strike put option expiring April 12, 2024 , with 7,424 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 742,400 underlying shares of MRVL. Below is a chart showing MRVL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $59 strike highlighted in orange:

Wells Fargo & Co (Symbol: WFC) options are showing a volume of 96,643 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 9.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.6% of WFC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 21.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike put option expiring April 19, 2024, with 12,973 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of WFC. Below is a chart showing WFC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

And Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc (Symbol: DO) options are showing a volume of 6,968 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 696,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.8% of DO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $18 strike call option expiring July 19, 2024, with 3,750 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 375,000 underlying shares of DO. Below is a chart showing DO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $18 strike highlighted in orange:

