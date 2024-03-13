Notable Wednesday Option Activity: MRVL, WFC, DO

Wells Fargo & Co (Symbol: WFC) options are showing a volume of 96,643 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 9.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.6% of WFC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 21.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike put option expiring April 19, 2024, with 12,973 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of WFC. Below is a chart showing WFC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:
And Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc (Symbol: DO) options are showing a volume of 6,968 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 696,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.8% of DO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $18 strike call option expiring July 19, 2024, with 3,750 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 375,000 underlying shares of DO. Below is a chart showing DO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $18 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for MRVL options, WFC options, or DO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
