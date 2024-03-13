News & Insights

Markets
MRVL

Notable Wednesday Option Activity: MRVL, WFC, DO

March 13, 2024 — 03:25 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Marvell Technology Inc (Symbol: MRVL), where a total of 70,447 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 7.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 45.7% of MRVL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 15.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $59 strike put option expiring April 12, 2024, with 7,424 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 742,400 underlying shares of MRVL. Below is a chart showing MRVL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $59 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

Wells Fargo & Co (Symbol: WFC) options are showing a volume of 96,643 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 9.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.6% of WFC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 21.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike put option expiring April 19, 2024, with 12,973 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of WFC. Below is a chart showing WFC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc (Symbol: DO) options are showing a volume of 6,968 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 696,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.8% of DO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $18 strike call option expiring July 19, 2024, with 3,750 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 375,000 underlying shares of DO. Below is a chart showing DO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $18 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for MRVL options, WFC options, or DO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 VIH YTD Return
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding JJT
 OPAD shares outstanding history

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MRVL
WFC
DO

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.