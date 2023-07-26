Notable Wednesday Option Activity: MRNA, ANET, GS

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Moderna Inc (Symbol: MRNA), where a total of 21,388 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 67% of MRNA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $123 strike call option expiring July 28, 2023, with 1,003 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,300 underlying shares of MRNA. Below is a chart showing MRNA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $123 strike highlighted in orange:

Arista Networks Inc (Symbol: ANET) options are showing a volume of 13,690 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 63.3% of ANET's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $167.50 strike put option expiring July 28, 2023, with 2,399 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 239,900 underlying shares of ANET. Below is a chart showing ANET's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $167.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Goldman Sachs Group Inc (Symbol: GS) options are showing a volume of 15,830 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 56.2% of GS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $300 strike put option expiring November 17, 2023, with 1,265 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 126,500 underlying shares of GS. Below is a chart showing GS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:

