Notable Wednesday Option Activity: MOS, SRPT, RGR

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Mosaic Co (Symbol: MOS), where a total of 15,930 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 43.9% of MOS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $52.50 strike call option expiring June 16, 2023, with 2,047 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 204,700 underlying shares of MOS. Below is a chart showing MOS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $52.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: SRPT) saw options trading volume of 4,195 contracts, representing approximately 419,500 underlying shares or approximately 43.9% of SRPT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 954,970 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $105 strike put option expiring March 03, 2023, with 1,501 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 150,100 underlying shares of SRPT. Below is a chart showing SRPT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:

And Sturm, Ruger & Co., Inc. (Symbol: RGR) options are showing a volume of 399 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 39,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.6% of RGR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 91,500 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $62.50 strike put option expiring March 17, 2023, with 182 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 18,200 underlying shares of RGR. Below is a chart showing RGR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $62.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for MOS options, SRPT options, or RGR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

