Notable Wednesday Option Activity: MOS, SRPT, RGR

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Mosaic Co (Symbol: MOS), where a total of 15,930 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 43.9% of MOS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $52.50 strike call option expiring June 16, 2023, with 2,047 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 204,700 underlying shares of MOS. Below is a chart showing MOS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $52.50 strike highlighted in orange:
Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: SRPT) saw options trading volume of 4,195 contracts, representing approximately 419,500 underlying shares or approximately 43.9% of SRPT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 954,970 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $105 strike put option expiring March 03, 2023, with 1,501 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 150,100 underlying shares of SRPT. Below is a chart showing SRPT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:
And Sturm, Ruger & Co., Inc. (Symbol: RGR) options are showing a volume of 399 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 39,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.6% of RGR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 91,500 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $62.50 strike put option expiring March 17, 2023, with 182 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 18,200 underlying shares of RGR. Below is a chart showing RGR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $62.50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for MOS options, SRPT options, or RGR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: Cheap Utilities Stocks
IGEB shares outstanding history
NKEQ Options Chain
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.