Notable Wednesday Option Activity: MO, USB, REGN

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Altria Group Inc (Symbol: MO), where a total of 87,845 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 8.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 87.1% of MO's average daily trading volume over the past month of 10.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $47.50 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 25,664 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares of MO. Below is a chart showing MO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $47.50 strike highlighted in orange:

US Bancorp (Symbol: USB) saw options trading volume of 92,702 contracts, representing approximately 9.3 million underlying shares or approximately 81.8% of USB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $32.50 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 25,086 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares of USB. Below is a chart showing USB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $32.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Symbol: REGN) saw options trading volume of 5,037 contracts, representing approximately 503,700 underlying shares or approximately 81.7% of REGN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 616,230 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $845 strike put option expiring December 29, 2023, with 590 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 59,000 underlying shares of REGN. Below is a chart showing REGN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $845 strike highlighted in orange:

