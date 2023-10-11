Notable Wednesday Option Activity: MMM, MSM, TOL

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in 3M Co (Symbol: MMM), where a total volume of 18,748 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 42.7% of MMM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike put option expiring October 20, 2023, with 5,510 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 551,000 underlying shares of MMM. Below is a chart showing MMM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:
MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (Symbol: MSM) options are showing a volume of 1,662 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 166,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.2% of MSM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 403,520 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $105 strike call option expiring November 17, 2023, with 1,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,000 underlying shares of MSM. Below is a chart showing MSM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:
And Toll Brothers Inc. (Symbol: TOL) saw options trading volume of 7,636 contracts, representing approximately 763,600 underlying shares or approximately 40.9% of TOL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike put option expiring December 15, 2023, with 5,008 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 500,800 underlying shares of TOL. Below is a chart showing TOL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for MMM options, MSM options, or TOL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: Materials Stocks Hedge Funds Are Buying
Funds Holding EPWR
MLNX Videos
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.