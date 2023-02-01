Markets
Notable Wednesday Option Activity: META, NVDA, MCD

February 01, 2023 — 01:20 pm EST

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Meta Platforms Inc (Symbol: META), where a total of 267,373 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 26.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 97.5% of META's average daily trading volume over the past month of 27.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $170 strike call option expiring February 03, 2023, with 11,749 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of META. Below is a chart showing META's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

NVIDIA Corp (Symbol: NVDA) saw options trading volume of 371,816 contracts, representing approximately 37.2 million underlying shares or approximately 78.7% of NVDA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 47.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $200 strike call option expiring February 03, 2023, with 22,724 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares of NVDA. Below is a chart showing NVDA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

And McDonald's Corp (Symbol: MCD) options are showing a volume of 19,904 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 73.5% of MCD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $267.50 strike call option expiring February 03, 2023, with 1,729 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 172,900 underlying shares of MCD. Below is a chart showing MCD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $267.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for META options, NVDA options, or MCD options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

