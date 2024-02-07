Notable Wednesday Option Activity: MDGL, PFGC, STRL

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: MDGL), where a total of 2,660 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 266,000 underlying shares. That amounts to about 64.5% of MDGL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 412,665 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $200 strike call option expiring February 16, 2024, with 206 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 20,600 underlying shares of MDGL. Below is a chart showing MDGL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:
Performance Food Group Co (Symbol: PFGC) saw options trading volume of 4,860 contracts, representing approximately 486,000 underlying shares or approximately 64.4% of PFGC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 755,185 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring March 15, 2024, with 1,613 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 161,300 underlying shares of PFGC. Below is a chart showing PFGC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:
And Sterling Infrastructure Inc (Symbol: STRL) options are showing a volume of 2,250 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 225,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 62.5% of STRL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 360,100 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $85 strike call option expiring March 15, 2024, with 757 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 75,700 underlying shares of STRL. Below is a chart showing STRL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:
